Thomas G. Creery Sells 10,000 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,038.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DINO opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.55. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.90.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

DINO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

