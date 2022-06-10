Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues Earnings Results

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.45, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average is $89.57.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Thor Industries by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.82.

About Thor Industries (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.