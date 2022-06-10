THORChain (RUNE) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $879.97 million and $51.54 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00009110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

