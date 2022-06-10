ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CFO Sells $26,606.06 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) CFO Sean Sobers sold 6,602 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $26,606.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,281.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of -0.16. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth about $99,675,000. Upfront Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $27,907,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the third quarter valued at $64,309,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,893,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth $28,344,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

