TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Shares Up 0.7%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 184 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 182.80 ($2.29). 412,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 617,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.60 ($2.28).

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 310 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 220 ($2.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 324 ($4.06).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 209.09. The stock has a market cap of £951.05 million and a P/E ratio of 79.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

