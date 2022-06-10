Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TITN shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Titan Machinery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,420. The company has a market capitalization of $596.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.64. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

