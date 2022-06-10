TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.13-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.69 EPS.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.33. 250,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,505,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.60.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 80.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $204,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

