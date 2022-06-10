Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $72.08 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,763 shares in the company, valued at $351,557.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

