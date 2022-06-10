Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.14

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.14 and traded as high as C$9.31. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$9.18, with a volume of 43,016 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$381.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$161.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.6999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,820,000 shares in the company, valued at C$11,538,800. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,709,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,709,088. Insiders bought 425,320 shares of company stock worth $3,206,539 in the last quarter.

Total Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

