Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.14

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.14 and traded as high as C$9.31. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$9.18, with a volume of 43,016 shares.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.
The stock has a market cap of C$381.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83.
In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,820,000 shares in the company, valued at C$11,538,800. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,709,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,709,088. Insiders bought 425,320 shares of company stock worth $3,206,539 in the last quarter.
Total Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:TOT)
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
