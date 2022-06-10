Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.43-$1.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $286.96 billion-$286.96 billion.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,655. The stock has a market cap of $225.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.56. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $155.05 and a one year high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

