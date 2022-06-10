Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trend Micro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of TMICY stock opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.30. Trend Micro has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $62.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04.
Trend Micro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
