TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.35.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $450.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 75.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $921,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 60,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

