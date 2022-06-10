True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) vs. Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Critical Analysis

True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares True Drinks and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86% Cresco Labs -37.03% -1.46% -0.69%

This table compares True Drinks and Cresco Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio True Drinks $1.95 million 255.01 -$3.88 million N/A N/A Cresco Labs $821.68 million 1.10 -$319.60 million ($1.19) -2.82

True Drinks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for True Drinks and Cresco Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresco Labs 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cresco Labs has a consensus price target of $15.58, indicating a potential upside of 363.79%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than True Drinks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of True Drinks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cresco Labs beats True Drinks on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

True Drinks Company Profile (Get Rating)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Cresco Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of January 27, 2022, it owned and operated 48 dispensaries. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

