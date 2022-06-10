UBS Group Boosts Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 1,845

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from GBX 1,836 ($23.01) to GBX 1,845 ($23.12) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 1,850 ($23.18) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($28.57) to GBX 1,950 ($24.44) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.56) to GBX 2,070 ($25.94) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,435.45.

BURBY opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

