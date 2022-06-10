UBS Group Reiterates “€700.00” Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

UBS Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($838.71) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($804.30) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €795.00 ($854.84) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($967.74) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €752.71 ($809.37).

Shares of KER stock opened at €515.00 ($553.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €505.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €602.12. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($448.82).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

