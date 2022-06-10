UBS Group Trims Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Target Price to €62.00

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from €67.00 ($72.04) to €62.00 ($66.67) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Moncler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Moncler stock opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. Moncler has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $80.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.17.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

