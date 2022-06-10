UBS Group Trims Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Target Price to €12.50

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from €14.50 ($15.59) to €12.50 ($13.44) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($21.51) to €17.00 ($18.28) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($18.82) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $16.25.

SFRGY stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

