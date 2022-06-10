UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.34. 40,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,919. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $615.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.88.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $71.24 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $6,136,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 88,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

