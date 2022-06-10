UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $19,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

UMB Financial stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,711. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.93. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $340.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.57 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.