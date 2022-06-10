Unido EP (UDO) Hits One Day Volume of $22,673.00

Unido EP (UDO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Unido EP has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $22,673.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00318094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 204.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00027985 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00434632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

