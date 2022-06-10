UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $16,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UniFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in UniFirst by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

UniFirst stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.00. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $156.04 and a twelve month high of $242.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.87.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

