Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,500 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($43.86) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ULVR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.61) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($41.35) price target on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($51.38) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($57.64) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.62) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,952.14 ($49.53).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,638 ($45.59) on Tuesday. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,388 ($54.99). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,585.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,702.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The company has a market cap of £92.84 billion and a PE ratio of 18.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.87%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

