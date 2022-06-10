Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Down 9.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.8% during trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $71.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Unity Software traded as low as $37.02 and last traded at $37.25. 131,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,255,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on U. Wedbush reduced their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,897 shares in the company, valued at $21,679,645.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,214 shares of company stock worth $2,507,966. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,745,000 after buying an additional 1,290,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,446,000 after buying an additional 5,156,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,158,000 after buying an additional 252,285 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,244,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,909,000 after buying an additional 486,068 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.84.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.