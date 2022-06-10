Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $115.00

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $115.00 and last traded at $115.53, with a volume of 765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Universal Health Services to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.54.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.10 and a 200-day moving average of $133.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after buying an additional 146,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $602,338,000 after purchasing an additional 56,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,711,000 after purchasing an additional 146,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,310,000 after purchasing an additional 307,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.