UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.23 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.23 billion and approximately $6.55 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.48 or 0.00018787 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00195255 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006320 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.