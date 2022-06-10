Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787,974 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,429 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,413,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,428,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,976 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after purchasing an additional 759,645 shares during the period.

VEU traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $52.21. 22,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,837,353. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

