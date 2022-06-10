V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.67B-.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.89.

VFC traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,214. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.66%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after purchasing an additional 386,948 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,809,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,922,000 after purchasing an additional 401,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 38.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,890,000 after purchasing an additional 756,275 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

