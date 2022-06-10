Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.62.

Shares of VLO opened at $143.41 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.