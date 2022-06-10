Vectors Research Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in International Business Machines by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,624,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,481,000 after acquiring an additional 472,362 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in International Business Machines by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 698,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,409,000 after acquiring an additional 456,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IBM opened at $137.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.36. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $124.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

