Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vera Bradley updated its FY23 guidance to $0.35-0.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.35-$0.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $187.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vera Bradley by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Vera Bradley by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vera Bradley by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 515,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 36,713 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

