Verasity (VRA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.95 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $27.77 million and approximately $11.95 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000342 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000550 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003034 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

