Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.64 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNT. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $56.39.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $186,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,757.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,302,626.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

