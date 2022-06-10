Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $163.00

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $163.00 and last traded at $163.97, with a volume of 1369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.53 and its 200-day moving average is $201.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,147 shares of company stock valued at $31,852,093. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $4,505,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,460,000 after acquiring an additional 73,222 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 99,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

