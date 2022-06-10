Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Reduced by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,768,047 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 90,523 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.3% of Zacks Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $91,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 746,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,799,000 after purchasing an additional 282,313 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 184,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 50,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,717,210. The stock has a market cap of $213.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $57.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

