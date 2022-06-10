Verso Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19,177.00 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Verso has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Verso has a total market capitalization of $579,922.88 and $19,177.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00336232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.38 or 0.00451576 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 384.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00025762 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

