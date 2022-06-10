Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $118,607.00

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $10.99 million and approximately $118,607.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001964 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,319,660 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

