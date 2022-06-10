Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Down 97.9% in May

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIO. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000.

Shares of AIO stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,338. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $28.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

