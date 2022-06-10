Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

V stock traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.57. 87,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,449,339. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.50. The company has a market capitalization of $381.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.