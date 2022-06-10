Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
V stock traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.57. 87,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,449,339. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.50. The company has a market capitalization of $381.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
