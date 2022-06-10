Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.01

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 618290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonovia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55.
About Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY)
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vonovia (VONOY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.