Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.01

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 618290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonovia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Vonovia alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 12.41%.

About Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.