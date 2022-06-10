Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wacoal stock remained flat at $$78.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 204. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.10. The company has a market capitalization of $960.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wacoal has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

