Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $207,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 15.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 63.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN stock traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $158.42. The company had a trading volume of 22,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,708. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.08. The stock has a market cap of $146.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

