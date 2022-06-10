Wagner Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 76,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,752,267. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

