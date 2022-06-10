Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $325,310,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $9.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.28. 198,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,266,965. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.29 and a 200 day moving average of $404.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

