Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,022,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 822,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,757,000 after buying an additional 136,655 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 67,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 53,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.43. 157,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,554,608. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $179.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,045 shares of company stock worth $874,473. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

