Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 790 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,534,000.

SRLN traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. 49,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,443,733. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

