Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.12

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.12 and traded as high as C$24.29. Wajax shares last traded at C$24.07, with a volume of 63,261 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WJX shares. Raymond James set a C$29.00 target price on Wajax and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wajax from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market cap of C$505.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Wajax ( TSE:WJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$439.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wajax Co. will post 2.7499999 EPS for the current year.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

