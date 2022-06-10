WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Cut to $18.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WKME has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WalkMe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.90.

WalkMe stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WalkMe will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKME. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe in the fourth quarter worth $19,046,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in WalkMe in the fourth quarter worth $14,955,000. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter worth $11,368,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its position in WalkMe by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,921,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,350,000 after buying an additional 339,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in WalkMe by 46.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 272,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

