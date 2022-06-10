Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,930 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.0% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after acquiring an additional 634,955 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after buying an additional 574,414 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,906,000 after buying an additional 994,774 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $33.48. 839,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,378,376. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $269.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

