Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. Corteva comprises approximately 0.9% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

NYSE CTVA traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $58.98. The company had a trading volume of 37,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

