Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, hitting $152.18. 148,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,464,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $145.51 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.50.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.78.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.